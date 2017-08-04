CHEMIST BUST: Glass front door smashed, local store broken into

Blooms The Chemist was broken into on Thursday night by a 30-year-old man.

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested and charged for breaking and entering at Toolooa St last night.

About 7.15pm at least two Gladstone police crews responded to a call from members of the public who had witnessed a man forcing his way into Blooms The Chemist near IGA at South Gladstone.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said the man approached the business' front door and smashed his way inside with a hammer.

As the event unfolded while the local IGA next door was still open, people watched as the man then entered the chemist.

Det Snr Sgt Andersen said the 30-year-old stole a "significant" amount of prescription drugs.

Police were on their way to the scene by the time the man left the building. Police allege he only travelled a short distance before he was found.

Blooms The Chemist manager Raju Rapaka told The Observer the business was having a terrible day following last night's break-in.

"We're still calculating the property damage and the costs of what he stole from behind the counter ... it's just terrible ... small businesses in this area are all going through tough times and we have to constantly just count every dollar.

Mr Rapaka said the man usually comes into the chemist every day to collect medication.

"I just didn't expect this at all," Mr Rapaka said.

A witness on scene who reportedly notified the Blooms The Chemist manager of the incident said the break-in was just another example "that it's getting too unsafe to work down here."

The shop manager said he was grateful to people who notified her and the police of what happened.

"It was so quick ... the alarm went off when he entered and by the time I arrived police were already there taking fingerprints and investigating," he said gratefully.

Like Mr Rapaka, Det Snr Sgt Andersen said he also wanted to "thank members of the public for alerting police.

"We were able to resolve it very quickly."