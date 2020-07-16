Chemical spill causes traffic issues on Bruce Highway

The location of a chemical spill on the Bruce Highway near Hoad Road at Benaraby.

UPDATE 1.40pm A CHEMICAL spill on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic issues at Benaraby.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said two units were on the scene where a 20 litre chemical drum had been located.

“It is believed people have righted the drum,” the spokeswoman said.

“Approximately 19.5 litres of an unknown substance has spilt onto the highway.

“The 20 litre drum of chemicals has fallen off a passing vehicle.”

The fire crews on the scene are being assisted by roadworks traffic controllers to manage vehicle flows.

Police have left the scene.

INITIAL REPORT 1.10pm A HAZARD has been reported on the Bruce Highway near Gladstone and two Queensland Fire and rescue tankers are responding.

The two tankers were spotted heading west on the Gladstone Benaraby Road at 1.06pm using their lights and sirens.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two crews had responded to reports of a hazard on the Bruce Highway impacting traffic.

The spokeswoman said as the incident was only reported just after 1pm, it is not known what the details of the hazard are until the crews reach the scene.

The spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether the hazard was a vehicle, a spillage or an animal.

More to come.