Chelsea Baker pumped for more Origin league wins

MORE GOALS TO GET: Chelsea Baker sets up her conversion against New South Wales in last year's first-ever women's State of Origin. Contributed GLA230618BAKER

RUGBY LEAGUE: With Queensland's brilliant State of Origin One win on Wednesday night still fresh in Maroon fans' memory, Gladstone's Chelsea Baker is longing for more Origin success.

The port city super mum has again been selected in the Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons team which will take on New South Wales Blues at North Sydney Oval on June 21.

It is the second time Baker has been selected to play for Queensland in the State of Origin.

"It's always an honour to get that phone call from coach Jason Hetherington and selected for your state and nothing is guaranteed," Baker said.

Baker suffered an ankle in last weekend's Harvey Norman Women's National Championships in Sydney and admitted she was not confident to make the Maroons Origin team.

"No, I wasn't confident at all, but it was great that Jason had faith in me," Baker said.

The Australian Jillaroo fullback said that to have several debutants in the Queensland team had showed that opportunities can be given to everyone.

"They have earned their spots and it just goes to show, unlike popular belief that the same people are chosen, it's great to see some fresh faces in the team," Baker said.

She also said that she hoped women's Origin would expand to a three-game series like their male counterparts.

"That would be the ultimate dream, but it would be a slow process," Baker said.

"It's still a hobby for the majority of us and one game would mean a week away from family and time off work because of the camp that we will have next week.

"A three-game series would mean to have about four weeks off work, but like I said, to have a three-game Origin series would be great."

Baker joins heather Ballinger, Annette Brander, Brittany Breayley, Stephanie Hancock, Jenni-Sue Hoepper, Stephanie Mooka (debut) and Elle Stitt (debut).

South East Queensland pair Amber Pilley and Jessika Elliston will also make their debut.

The Queensland Maroons will attend a training camp on the Gold Coast this Friday, June 14.

Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons

Chelsea Baker - Queensland Country/Gladstone Wallabys

Heather Ballinger - Queensland Country/West Brisbane Panthers

Annette Brander - Queensland Country/Souths Logan Magpies

Brittany Breayley - Queensland Country/Brothers Ipswich

Ali Brigginshaw - South East Queensland/Brothers Ipswich

Karina Brown - South East Queensland/Easts Tigers

Jessika Elliston - South East Queensland/Tweed Seagulls

Tazmin Gray - South East Queensland/Burleigh Bears

Stephanie Hancock - Queensland Country/Souths Logan Magpies

Tallisha Harden - South East Queensland/Burleigh Bears

Jenni-Sue Hoepper - Queensland Country/Northern Marlins/Townsville

Chelsea Lenarduzzi - South East Queensland/Burleigh Bears

Stephanie Mooka - Queensland Country/Northern Marlins/Cairns

Rona Peters - South East Queensland/Runaway Bay

Amber Pilley - South East Queensland/Burleigh Bears

Elle Stitt - Queensland Country/Emerald Cowboys

Amy Turner - South East Queensland/West Brisbane Panthers

Meg Ward - Australian Defence Force/Souths Logan Magpies

Coach: Jason Hetherington

Assistant coaches: Karyn Murphy and Nat Dwyer