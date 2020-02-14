Chelsea Baker in action on Friday in Perth at NRLW Nines

Broncos NRLW training before they head off to Perth. Chelsea Baker. 9th February 2020 Red Hill AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Broncos NRLW training before they head off to Perth. Chelsea Baker. 9th February 2020 Red Hill AAP Image/Richard Gosling

NRLW: Gladstone Wallabys and Australian Jillaroo World Cup-winning member Chelsea Baker will play in the Brisbane Broncos' first game of the NRL Nines in Perth on Friday night.

RELATED STORY: LISTEN: Final spots up for grabs for Capras women

RELATED STORY: Here are the biggest sports stories of 2019

Reigning NRLW grand final winners Broncos will play St George Illawarra Dragons in game one's grand final rematch before Saturday's second round encounter against Sydney Roosters.

Baker, who was a member of the Broncos' 2018 premiership side, joins 10 other players who have won an NRLW grand final last year in a Broncos side led by two-time premiership captain Ali Brigginshaw.

Baker will be one of the more experienced players with Rona Peters, Amber Hall, Annette Brander and Meg Ward.

Premiership players Tarryn Aiken, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Raecene McGregor, Julia Robinson and Tamika Upton.

Jessika Elliston, who was part of last year's NRLW squad, has also been named.

There is some new talent in the team with Jayme Fressard, Hayley Maddick, Tanika Marshall and Tahlulah Tillett to play their first games in a Broncos' jersey.

The top two teams will play off in the Nines grand final later on Saturday.

NRLW 2019 premiership-winning coach Kelvin Wright will again guide the team.

All games can be viewed on Kayo Sports and FOX.

BRONCOS GAMES - QLD TIME

FRIDAY

Broncos v Dragons - 9.55pm

SATURDAY

Roosters v Broncos - 12.20pm Broncos v Warriors - 6.20pm

Final: 8.25pm