Michael Cheika has quit. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty
Rugby Union

Cheika walks! Coach quits following RWC failure

20th Oct 2019 5:08 PM
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has quit.

Cheika's exit comes after Australia's humiliating 40-16 loss to England in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night.

New Zealander Dave Rennie is the hot favourite to replace Cheika, whose exit comes as little surprise after a difficult year for Australian rugby.

"It is no secret I have no relationship with the CEO and not much with the chairman," Cheika said.

Michael Cheika has quit. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty
Cheika's tenure was marked by a successful 2015 World Cup campaign in which Australia reached the final and a disappointing display in Japan, marking a gradual decline in their standards.

 

MORE TO COME...

michael cheika wallabies world cup 2019
News Corp Australia

