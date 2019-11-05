Menu
Stalker and domestic violence perpetrator Daniel Rooney will find out in February if his appeal was successful. Picture: Marc McCormack
Crime

Stalker chef who drove partner off cliff finds legal team

Danielle Buckley
5th Nov 2019 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:32 PM
A STALKER who drove his ex-girlfriend off a cliff after a 16-hour kidnapping ordeal has found a legal team to represent him in his appeal.

Port Douglas chef Daniel Rooney, 26, was sentenced to 12 years' jail in March for the terrifying 2017 abduction where he drove the young woman off the side of the Kuranda Range, fracturing her back.

Rooney told the Queensland Court of Appeal last month he would have to fundraise for legal representation after being rejected by Legal Aid.

Daniel Rooney outside Cairns Hospital in 2017. Picture: Marc McCormack
He informed Justice Walter Sofronoff on Tuesday that he had secured a legal team.

"I have got legal representation I just haven't spoken with him yet," Rooney said via videolink.

Justice Sofronoff told Rooney he would need to get moving on his appeal.

"One month has passed and it really doesn't look like much has happened," he said.

"You'll need to get onto that Mr Rooney.

"Because although I want to make sure that you have as much time as you need to get your case in order ... in the end it's going to come on for hearing."

Rooney's appeal was listed for hearing on February 21, 2020. - NewsRegional

