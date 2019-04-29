Chef caught up in stolen boat fraud from 10 years ago

On December 23, 2009 Ceeda Jade Bourke walked into the Department of Transport at Caboolture and registered a stolen boat under her name.

A CALLIOPE woman who registered a stolen boat under her name has fronted court nearly 10 years after the offending.

The 36-year-old chef fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to fraud.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said he could not explain the delay behind the matter and told the court in 2010 police executed a search warrant at Bourke's address.

Officers saw the boat and discovered it had been registered under Bourke's name.

Constable Selvadurai said detectives of the Caboolture theft unit identified the boat had been "altered”.

Detectives again questioned Bourke about the boat, but she denied any knowledge of owning it or attending the department to register it.

In May 2010, she voluntarily attended the police station with a lawyer for an interview.

Constable Selvadurai said Bourke was found in the Gladstone region on March 15, 2019.

The court was told Bourke had moved to the region seven years ago and lived at Calliope.

Defence lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Bourke moved to Gladstone to escape her drug-involved lifestyle.

"She was making very poor decisions,” Ms O'Gorman said. Ms O'Gorman said Bourke was not involved in the theft of the boat and was fooled by her ex-partner.

"Her partner turned up with the boat and asked her to register it under her name.”

Ms O'Gorman said Bourke's ex-partner gave her a "pretty shoddy” explanation why she had to register the boat.

"She looks back and can't believe she accepted the explanation.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $1000 fine and recorded a conviction.