Arrest made after inquest into 2013 death postponed

BREEANA Robinson's aunt Janine Mackney has told how she never gave up hope of finding justice for the young cheerleader's death.

Ms Mackney was overcome with emotion speaking to The Courier-Mail on Friday, just hours after Breeana's former partner, cruise ship crooner Dan Shearin, was arrested over her death.

Ms Mackney spent years campaigning for police to reopen the investigation and never believed her niece committed suicide.

"It's bittersweet," she said. "It's overwhelming and a bit hard to believe after all these years."

She said Friday's stunning arrest gave her a sense of vindication.

"Everyone was saying I needed to let it go but I couldn't let it go," she said.

It comes as police released footage of the moment of Shearin's arrest - six years after Breeana died after plunging from a Southport high-rise balcony on January 29, 2013.

At the time, no one was charged over her death, but The Courier-Mail later revealed a planned inquest has been postponed as the coroner sensationally ordered police to reopen the investigation.

Robinson's ex-boyfriend Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, 45, was arrested on the Gold Coast on Friday morning and is expected to be charged today.

Moorea was Breeana's boyfriend whom shared the apartment with her at the time of her death.

In 2016 Shearin published a 'tell-all' book which detailed how he watched his girlfriend plunge to her death.

Last year Breeana's aunty Janine Mackney said she hoped the new investigation would give the family some peace.

"It's been nearly six years now and we still don't have any closure," she said. "We have waited long enough."

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of the Gold Coast District Criminal Investigation Branch said that today's arrests were the culmination of years of hard work by detectives.

"The investigative team has left no stone unturned in identifying the circumstances of Breeana's death demonstrating the passage of time is no escape for offenders," he said.

"Whilst investigations are ongoing, it is hoped Breeana's family get some small comfort in seeing someone been brought to account for her death."

Former Gold Coast Titans cheerleader Breeana Robinson was just 21 when she died after falling 11 floors from her Southport high-rise apartment in January.

45-year-old Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Daniel Shearin has been arrested in relation to the matter.

Mr Shearin was Robinson's boyfriend whom she shared the apartment with at the time of her death.

Earlier he wwas sentenced to six months in prison for bombarding his legally blind girlfriend with hundreds of text messages before she died.

The tragic death was subject to a coronial inquest in 2017.

In 2016 Shearin published a 'tell-all' book which detailed how he watched his girlfriend plunge to her death.

The tragic death was scheduled for a coronial inquest in 2017, but was later postponed after the coroner sensationally ordered police to reopen the investigation.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of the Gold Coast District Criminal Investigation Branch said the arrest was the culmination of years of hard work by detectives.

"The investigative team has left no stone unturned in identifying the circumstances of Breeana's death demonstrating the passage of time is no escape for offenders,' he said.

"Whilst investigations are ongoing, it is hoped Breeana's family get some small comfort in seeing someone been brought to account for her death."

Moorea is expected to be charged later today and face Southport Magistrates court on charges of murder, fraud, and damaging evidence with intent.

The anticipated charges directly relate to actions concerning the death of Breeana.

BREEANA ROBINSON: A TIMELINE OF TRAGEDY

JANUARY 2013:

Breeana falls to her death from the high rise balcony of her boyfriend

Dan Shearin. No one is charged over the incident.

NOVEMBER 2017:

An inquest scheduled in to her death is postponed as the coroner sensationally asks police to reopen the investigation.

MARCH 2018:

Shearin appears on Channel 7's Sunday Night television program, detailing his version of events from that fateful night. Other witnesses give different accounts.

AUGUST 2018:

It is revealed detectives have spoken to dozens of Shearin's former romantic interests as the investigation deepens.

JANUARY 2019:

A 45-year-old man is arrested on the Gold Coast.