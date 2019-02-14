Menu
The three pranksters get their reward. Picture: Twitter/@AFCFylde
Soccer

Football announcer fooled by sex prank

by Jai Bednall
14th Feb 2019 10:12 AM

GOT him, yes!

A local football ground announcer was made to feel like Mo Szyslak after being perfectly pranked by three young fans.

Jak, Tom and Timo - season ticketholders of English fifth-tier club AFC Fylde - made an unexpected visit to the announcer's box during a match overnight.

They passed a note to stand-in announcer Liam Brown, saying: "My dad's (car is) blocked in, would it be OK to read this out?"

After unwittingly asking the thousands in attendance "NE14 ABJ", Brown was alerted to his gaffe and followed up by telling the crowd "I've been well and truly had".

The lads made a quick getaway back to their seats but could be heard saying "he actually said it!" as they giggled among themselves.

But it wasn't long before they were identified - and rewarded for their daring with free club shirts.

"It was a great bit of harmless fun that snuck through, and it put a smile on the face of tens of thousands of people today," AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite told his club's website.

"The least we could do was return the favour and kit them out with our home strip and a goodie bag.

"Hopefully this will be a memory that'll stay with them forever as supporters!"

Now, has anybody seen Mike Rotch?

