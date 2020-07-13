A GROUP of Victorians have been caught lying to Police after attempting to cross Queensland's border.

The audacious stunt saw the mini-van load of travellers from the sick southern state arrive at the border before attempting to cross the border on foot.

90-minute delays: Drivers stuck in traffic hell

Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

Queenslanders warned over pub outbreak

They were quickly spotted and stopped by Border Police, who then discovered the group had falsified their border crossing forms.

Location tracking and previously taken photos seized from the group's phones revealed they had travelled from Victoria within the past 14 days.

The group of six is accused of lying on their border declaration forms. Picture: Seven News

This resulted in the group of six being fined $4000 each, bringing the total cost of the road trip to $24,000.

Seven News reportedly spoke to some of the overzealous crossers, who all appeared to take the experience in their stride.

"100 per cent we definitely knew we were breaking the rules," one of the fined travellers said. "Money doesn't run the world, it's all good," another added.

The shocking act follows Queensland opening its borders to Australia on Friday while tightening except Victorians, following an alarming number of new COVID cases in the southern state.

Dozens of Victorians have been turned away from border checkpoints on the Gold Coast as Queensland battles to keep the COVID pandemic at bay.

By late Saturday - 30 hours since border restrictions on interstate travel were eased, police manning checkpoints at Coolangatta and Tugun had turned back 46 people attempting to enter Queensland who were suspected of having been in Victorian hot spots in the past 14 days.

Originally published as Cheeky Qld road trip costs Victorians $24k