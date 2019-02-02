Menu
FIRE PIT: Yagoona Design Australia is based in Bundaberg and sparked an interest from celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel, who both one.
FIRE PIT: Yagoona Design Australia is based in Bundaberg and sparked an interest from celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel, who both one.
Cheeky Instagram message has Manu loving Bundy barbecues

Emma Reid
by
2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
BUNDABERG couple Jason Marland and Emily Clever never thought a cheeky Instagram message to a celebrity chef would have their fire pit in the backyard of MasterChef judge Manu Feildel, but it did.

The couple started Yagoona Design Australia as a side business in Bundy in 2014, after friend Alex Lototzky moved to Switzerland and found there were no barbecues to suit an open fire, so he designed one, and opened a company.

 

FIRE PIT: Yagoona Design Australia is based in Bundaberg. Celebrity chef Manu Feildel often posts photos of what he is cooking on Instagram.
FIRE PIT: Yagoona Design Australia is based in Bundaberg. Celebrity chef Manu Feildel often posts photos of what he is cooking on Instagram.

It started with Mr Lototzy's desire to have a dependable wood fire grill that was built to last forever.

Ms Clever said the fire pits were made out of re-purposed material.

They are made from gas tanks which are shipped to Australia and with other parts manufactured in Brisbane, it is packaged and shipped from the Rum City.

"I was saw Colin Fassnidge was doing up his backyard on Instagram and sent him a message saying one of our fire pits would look good in it," Ms Clever said.

"He replied and said it would and his mate Manu would also like one."

 

FIRE PIT: Yagoona Design Australia is based in Bundaberg. Celebrity chef Manu Feildel often posts photos of what he is cooking on Instagram.
FIRE PIT: Yagoona Design Australia is based in Bundaberg. Celebrity chef Manu Feildel often posts photos of what he is cooking on Instagram. Instragram

Ms Clever said the exposure the celebrities brought to their small company was amazing.

Feildel has posted photos on Instagram with his Yagoona pit.

"Love my new fire pit/bbq, great to cook on and great for entertaining," he wrote.

 

My Kitchen Rules judges Manu Feildel, Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans. Supplied by Channel 7.
My Kitchen Rules judges Manu Feildel, Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans.

For more about the fire pits go to www.yagoonadesignaustralia.com.au.

