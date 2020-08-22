Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters were out on a routine training exercise when they spotted a daredevil dog in need of help after swimming 1km from her owner.
Firefighters were out on a routine training exercise when they spotted a daredevil dog in need of help after swimming 1km from her owner.
Pets & Animals

Cheeky dog rescued after chasing ducks

by Alex Turner-Cohen
22nd Aug 2020 10:32 AM

A cheeky dog ran away from her owner in a Melbourne park, swimming almost a kilometre away and soon needed help.

Luckily, Victorian Fire and Rescue crew were on a routine marine exercise in the Maribyrnong River nearby and were able to put their training into action.

The distressed dog owner approached them for help.

RELATED: Dog's plan for sneaky swim in family pool backfires

RELATED: Dog owners to be legally bound for walks

Firefighters were in boats in the park’s river when the call for help came.
Firefighters were in boats in the park’s river when the call for help came.

She told firefighters her dog had been chasing ducks and jumped into the river, then swam away.

The black Labrador, Indy, had swum out of sight.

Firefighting crews, already in boats, quickly set off along the river in search of the cheeky pooch.

Cool as a cucumber, Indy gets the experience of a lifetime in a boat.
Cool as a cucumber, Indy gets the experience of a lifetime in a boat.

A passer-by directed them towards the lake at Edgewater Marina, almost a kilometre away, where he had spotted the dog.

The crew made their way to the marina where they found Indy.

Despite the long swim, she did not appear tired; she was still swimming, and still happily chasing ducks.

In no hurry to be rescued, firefighters used the fireboats to herd Indy, before grabbing hold of her and lifting her into the boat.

Indy is returned to her distressed owner.
Indy is returned to her distressed owner.

She was safely returned to her grateful owner, and to the relief of the ducks.

Originally published as Cheeky dog rescued after chasing ducks

Indy arrives safely to shore.
Indy arrives safely to shore.
animals pets wildlife

Just In

    Victoria records 182 new cases

    Victoria records 182 new cases
    • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone boosted by $145m renewables corridor

        Premium Content Gladstone boosted by $145m renewables corridor

        News Queensland Premier announces Gladstone to benefit from renewables infrastructure.

        See the winners: Tannum Sands clean up at lifesaving awards

        Premium Content See the winners: Tannum Sands clean up at lifesaving awards

        News TANNUM SANDS Surf Lifesaving Club put their stamp on the 66th Annual Wide Bay...

        • 22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

        Premium Content Drink driver was just moving car onto nature strip

        Crime The man was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

        Hard at work moving Maritime Museum to world-class site

        Premium Content Hard at work moving Maritime Museum to world-class site

        News “It’s going to put Gladstone firmly on the maritime map,” Lindsay Wassell.