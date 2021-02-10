Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

‘Check yours’: QLD mum finds needle in Kmart baby toy

by Chris Calcino
10th Feb 2021 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS mum was horrified when she discovered a pram toy bought for her baby was hiding a dangerous secret that could have caused serious injury to her child.

The woman bought an Anko brand toy pram hanger from Kmart and noticed there was a sharp needle embedded within a cloth bird (inset).

"Found this needle in toy pram hanger," she posted on social media.

"Bub was playing with it and I felt something hard in the bird.

A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. Picture: Facebook
A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. Picture: Facebook


"Thought I hadn't cut the plastic off properly so I gave it a little wiggle around and poked out this needle.

"Looks like a manufacturer's error with the machine as the needle is broken at the top, but just wanted to put a post up in case.

"Please, please check yours if you've got one."

A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
A Cairns woman took to Facebook after reportedly finding a sewing needle embedded in a pram toy she bought at Kmart. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

The woman had emailed Kmart and was awaiting a response.

The Cairns Post has also contacted Kmart for comment.

Originally published as 'Check yours': Cairns mum finds needle in Kmart baby toy

children editors picks kmart parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FATAL: Motorbike rider dies on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd

        Premium Content FATAL: Motorbike rider dies on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd

        News Emergency services were called the crash at 1am.

        CONFIRMED: Cotton On Group moves into Stockland

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Cotton On Group moves into Stockland

        News The retail group offers on-trend fashion for men and women.

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best vet?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best vet?

        News Five vet surgeries in the running to win ultimate crown as best in Gladstone.

        Booze thief told to stop ‘yapping’

        Premium Content Booze thief told to stop ‘yapping’

        Crime Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt was warned if he didn’t keep quiet he’d be heard last.