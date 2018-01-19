Check out what's on this weekend

In Hearts Wake

Metalcore group In Hearts Wake kicked off their Australia-wide Great Southern Land tour in Cairns on Wednesday night and will play at The Grand Hotel tonight.

Doors open at 6pm. For tickets go to inheartswake.com or purchase at the door. Note the event is 18-plus only.

The main support act is Young Lions.

The Aussie band will play almost 30 gigs in about 45 days all around the country.

Hotter than Hell

Feeling nostalgic for some '90s and noughties rock? Hotter than Hell kicks off at the Harvey Road Tavern - Marley Brown Oval at 2pm tomorrow.

Head online to https://hotterthanhelltour. com.au/location/gladstone.

The much-awaited line-up features: Grinspoon, Jebediah, Killing Heidi, The Superjesus and The Koffin Rockers.

First Bindaree weekend sale

for 2018

Friends of Bindaree will hold their first Saturday garage sale of the year tomorrow from 7am-noon. There will be clothes, books CDs, DVDs, manchester, toys, craft, bric-a-brac, furniture and more. Go to Beacon Ave on Boyne Island.

Kmart Market

Midday Rotary's Kmart Markets will be in the carpark of Stockland Gladstone on Sunday. For the early birds out there, stalls start trading at 7am and for those not so early birds they are open until noon. There's food, jewellery, handmade items, plants, toys, clothes, bric-a-brac, coffee, entertainment and more. Bring the whole family and soak up the relaxed, friendly vibes.

KindySport

This Sunday morning KindySport is holding a 'come and try' day at Kev Broome Stadium, Side St, Gladstone. The event runs from 9-10.30am.

KindySport is a Central Queensland company which offers programs at various times to different places in the region.

It is targeted at young children, and aims to introduce them to lots of different sports. Their goal is to teach kids motor skills as well as to enhance their self-esteem. For more information go to https://kindysport.com.au/.