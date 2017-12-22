Check out what's on this weekend

Feast on East Markets

THE Pacific Jewel cruise ship will dock tomorrow at 9am to coincide with the Feast on East Markets at East Shores. These markets will feature a range of Christmas activities for children hosted by Calliope Crafty Capers and running from 10am-2pm. Children can decorate Christmas baubles and make Christmas cards while adults enjoy local musicians (playing all day) and stock up on some last-minute unique Christmas gifts.

Rules Beach

FOR those wanting to experience the beach from the comfort of a four-wheel drive, Rules Beach, half an hour to the north of Seventeen Seventy is your best option. The beach runs between Baffle Creek and Broadwater Creek and is named after the Rule family, one of the early pioneering families of the region. It's via Rules Beach that you can reach the mouth of Broadwater Creek or access the paid camping site at Mitchell Creek. Note permits are required for camping at Mitchell Creek.

NATURAL BEAUTY: Getaway to Rules Beach.

The Radiators

THESE legends of rock will be at the Harvey Road Tavern tomorrow from 8pm. The Radiators have shared the stage with great Aussie acts such as AC/DC, Rose Tattoo and INXS and have played their music to an estimated 3million people Australia wide. Two of their albums have been awarded platinum status and two have achieved gold.

Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

LOCATED at the SES Grounds between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, these markets feature arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce and will be on Sunday 8am-noon. These markets, set up under a row of shady trees, are known for their relaxed atmosphere.

Parkrun

IT'S ON every Saturday at 7am at Lions Park and it may be just the thing to help you with one of the more challenging of New Year's resolutions - to get fit. The Parkrun is a free event. You will need to register to be timed. Go to http://www.parkrun.com.au/gladstoneqld/ to find out more.