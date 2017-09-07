Check out what's on around the region

TODAY
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Meat and money raffle 7pm
Queens Hotel Karaoke 8pm
The Reef 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
BITS Bowls Club Bingo 9.30am
Rocky Glen Hotel Kazbah Karaoke 8.30pm
GECC A Night with the Opera 7-9pm
TOMORROW
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm
Reef Hotel 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7pm start
Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke
The Queens Hotel Gladstone Kelvin Sweeney 7-11pm
Biloela Anzac Club Adrian Brown 8pm-midnight
Rocky Glen Hotel 9 Lives 8pm-midnight
Tannum Sands Hotel Two Cheap 8.45pm-12.45am
GPC Marina Main Stage - Symphony Under the Stars 7-9pm
SATURDAY
Queens Hotel Karaoke
Club Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 1pm for 2pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm
Rocky Glen Hotel A2Z 8pm-midnight
Tannum Sands Hotel 9 Lives 8.45pm-12.45am
SUNDAY
Young Aus Hotel Raffles, 11.30am
Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker registration 1pm for 2pm start
Yaralla Bingo from 1pm
Railway Hotel Sunday session 2pm
Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo 7.30pm
Tannum Sands Hotel Steve Jay 1-5pm
MONDAY
Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
BITS Bowls Club Bingo 7.30pm
TUESDAY
Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, 6.30pm for 7.30pm start
Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am