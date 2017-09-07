Check out what's on around the region

28°
SINGING OUT: Marica Rickman and Lerene enjoy karaoke at the Queens Hotel.
TODAY

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Meat and money raffle 7pm

Queens Hotel Karaoke 8pm

The Reef 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo 9.30am

Rocky Glen Hotel Kazbah Karaoke 8.30pm

GECC A Night with the Opera 7-9pm

TOMORROW

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 7.30pm

Reef Hotel 888 PL Poker registration 6.30pm for 7pm start

Diggers Arms Hotel Karaoke

The Queens Hotel Gladstone Kelvin Sweeney 7-11pm

Biloela Anzac Club Adrian Brown 8pm-midnight

Rocky Glen Hotel 9 Lives 8pm-midnight

Tannum Sands Hotel Two Cheap 8.45pm-12.45am

GPC Marina Main Stage - Symphony Under the Stars 7-9pm

SATURDAY

Queens Hotel Karaoke

Club Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 1pm for 2pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo from 1pm

Rocky Glen Hotel A2Z 8pm-midnight

Tannum Sands Hotel 9 Lives 8.45pm-12.45am

SUNDAY

Young Aus Hotel Raffles, 11.30am

Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker registration 1pm for 2pm start

Yaralla Bingo from 1pm

Railway Hotel Sunday session 2pm

Yaralla Sports Club Wolves Football Club Bingo 7.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel Steve Jay 1-5pm

MONDAY

Central Lane Hotel 888 PL Poker, registration from 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

BITS Bowls Club Bingo 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Queens Hotel 888 PL Poker, 6.30pm for 7.30pm start

Yaralla Sports Club Bingo 10am

