Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this fair dinkum ‘lounge lizard’

by Daniel Bateman
4th Nov 2019 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR Northern tour operator has taken a photo of the ultimate 'lounge lizard'.

A more than 1m long freshwater crocodile was snapped by Kuranda Riverboat Tours operator Warren Clinton on Saturday, lounging on a tree trunk, with its head resting on a freshwater turtle.

A smaller turtle can be spotted behind the croc, appearing to looking on in bemusement.

Freshwater crocodile resting its head on a turtle along the Barron River at Kuranda. Photo: Kuranda Riverboat
Freshwater crocodile resting its head on a turtle along the Barron River at Kuranda. Photo: Kuranda Riverboat

Mr Clinton said freshies had become a regular sight on his cruise.

"We do have a few freshies here, with the largest being about 1.8m long," he said.

"We usually see about four or five, and cassowaries as well.

"The river is thriving with plenty of fish and crocodiles, birdlife - everything.

"It's an amazing place."

Freshwater crocodiles are known to prey upon turtles in the wild, according to the Australian Museum.

It is not known whether the shelled reptile underneath the croc's head was intentionally trying to camouflage itself as a cushion.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing competition hooks a winner at awards night

        premium_icon Fishing competition hooks a winner at awards night

        Business FOLLOWING one of its biggest years yet the Boyne Tannum HookUp was awarded the Best in Business Award for Tourism Attraction on Saturday night.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News THIS WEEKEND saw people dressing up in cosplay or gowns.

        • 4th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards

        WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        premium_icon WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        News IT MIGHT be the season for spooky stories about ghouls and ghosts but the...