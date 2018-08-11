Check out these Gladstone pubs helping farmers with a parma

Chicken Parmigiana's will be the most popular meal at every pub this month. Photo: John McCutcheon.

THE RAGLAN Tavern is donating a whopping $10 per chicken parmigiana to help drought affected farmers.

The tavern located on the Bruce Hwy north of Gladstone is among a handful of pubs in the Gladstone region who are getting behind the 'Parma for a Farmer' campaign this month.

A number of local pubs in the Gladstone region are getting behind Parma for a farmer - one pub is donating a whopping $10 per parma. Facebook

According to the Raglan Tavern for every parma ordered in August and September $10 will be donated to farmers facing drought.

The campaign driven by the popularity of the humble pub dish is exploding online and Gladstone restaurants are joining the plight.

Amanda Kinross started the campaign just over a week ago with the Parma for a Farmer Facebook page going gang-busters.

Check the Parma For a Farmer Facebook page - which shows posts from many venues announcing they've joined the cause.

Dicey's Bar and Grill are also backing the campaign with a parma deal.

The Australian Hotels Association (AHA) also put out a call to hotels to donate with the hash-tag #ParmaForAFarmer.

The AHA states on it's website that hotels can choose where the donations will go.

"For example a small truck of hay $5500 or a large truck of hay $10,000 or simply providing gift cards or other donations to help these families with their daily expenses," the AHA website states.