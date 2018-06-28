10 of the cheapest homes for sale under $150K

1. 14 Illawarra Drive Kin Kora is up for sale for $110,000.

1. 14 Illawarra Drive Kin Kora is up for sale for $110,000. realestate.com.au

1. 14 Illawarra Drive, Kin Kora - $110,000

This low-set brick home would be ideal for renovators. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The price has been cut because part of the foundation has subsided. The property has a lock-up tilt-a-door garden shed and a combined lounge/dining/kitchen area with tiled floors.

2. 11 McCray Street, Barney Point is up for sale for $119. realestate.com.au

2. 11 McCray Street, Barney Point - $119,000

A solid first home or investment buy, this corner block property has a deck plus outdoor entertaining area.

Containing three bedrooms, it features hardwood timber floors.

The property is currently tenanted with a rent of $110 per week.

3. 26 Harvey Road Clinton is up for sale for $120,000. realestate.com.au

3. 26 Harvey Road, Clinton - $120,000

This is a property that gives the residents privacy. Close to all amenities and elevated from the road, this hardiplank home has three carpeted bedrooms, two with built in robes.

Kitchen and living spaces are tiled and the bathroom has a shower and bath.

The property is fully fenced with a native garden out the front and a terraced backyard.

4. 15 Langmorn Street Raglan is up for sale for $125,000.

4. 15 Langmorn Street, Raglan - $125,000

This high-set home contains plenty of space with three bedrooms plus one sleepout.

It's fully fenced, sitting on a 2,023sqm block.

The kitchen has a new oven and cook-top. Downstairs you'll find a large covered patio area ideal for entertaining.

5. 49 Pashley Street, Clinton is up for sale for $125,000 realestate.com.au

5. 49 Pashley Street, Clinton - $125,000

Check out this three bedroom property sitting on a large, fenced block with convenient access to schools shopping and transport.

The house has plenty of space for children and pets and features ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms.

6. 36 Dawson Road, West Gladstone up for sale for $130,000. realestate.com.au

6. 36 Dawson Road, West Gladstone - $130,000

There are polished floors throughout in this centrally located, solid set home.

It has air conditioning in all three bedrooms and built-in wardrobes and the kitchen has been refurbished.

Downstairs is a lock-up garage and under-cover carport.

7. 4 Muirhead Street, Clinton is up for sale for $135,000. realestate.com.au

7. 4 Muirhead Street, Clinton - $135,000

Close to sporting clubs, schools, parklands and shopping centres this property is located on a quiet family friendly street.

It contains three bedrooms, two with built-ins and ceiling fans.

The house sits on a large fully fenced block which includes a garden shed.

8. 16 Bell Street, Calliope is up for sale for $139,000. realestate.com.au

8. 16 Bell Street, Calliope - $139,000

If you crave the fresh air this two bedroom Calliope property will suit you.

It has a semi-modern kitchen, with modern appliances and a walk-through sunroom.

It's a short walk to the Diggers Arms Hotel, school and shops.

9. 109 Philip Street, Sun Valley is up for sale for $139,000. realestate.com.au

9. 109 Philip Street, Sun Valley - $139,000

It's a solid high-set with lots of potential.

The three bedrooms all have built in wardrobes and the floors throughout bedroom and living areas are hardwood timber.

Downstairs you'll find a single lock-up garage and a large, concreted storage area.

10. 83 Ann Street, South Gladstone is up for sale for $145,000. realestate.com.au

10. 83 Ann Street, South Gladstone - $145,000

These two bedroom duplex properties are being sold as one.

They feature timber floors throughout and spacious open-plan lounges and dining areas.

They have modern kitchen with ceiling fans.