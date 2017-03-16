Gladstone's cheapest supermarkets for essentials revealed

EVERYONE loves a bargain and now we have a shiny new Aldi store, there are three times as many bargains to be had.

So where do you start?

Shoppers swooped up bargains and emptied shelves at the Aldi Gladstone grand opening. Paul Braven

We compared the prices of basic, everyday shopping list items at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi to find the cheapest deals to save you money.

MILK

Cheapest - All the same at $3/3L

BREAD

Cheapest - All the same at 85c for a loaf of white bread

BUTTER

Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, $1.40/500g

Aldi - $2.99/500g

EGGS

Cheapest - Aldi, caged $2.59/dz

Woolworths - caged, $2.80/dz

Coles - $2.90/half dz

FLOUR

Cheapest - All the same, 75c/kg

SUGAR

Cheapest - Aldi, $1.79/2kg

Coles and Woolworths - $1/kg

CHEESE (block)

Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, $3.5/250g

Aldi - $4.29/500g

BANANAS

Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, $1.90/kg

Aldi - $1.99/kg

APPLES

Cheapest - Aldi, $2.69/kg

Woolworths - $1.90/kg

Coles - $3/kg

POTATOES

Cheapest - Aldi, $1.66/kg

Woolworths - $3.50/kg

Coles - $4/kg

ONIONS

Cheapest - Aldi, $1.99/kg

Woolworths - $2.80/kg

Coles - $2.90/kg

FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES

Cheapest - Aldi, $1.59/kg

Woolworths - $1.99/500g

Coles - $2/500g

ICECREAM

Cheapest - Aldi, $2.19/2L

Coles and Woolworths - $2.20/2L

WHOLE CHICKEN (uncooked)

Cheapest - Woolworths, $5.50/1.4kg

Aldi - $5.99/kg

Coles - $7.20/1.8kg

BEEF MINCE

Cheapest - Coles, $4/500g

Woolworths - $5/500g

Aldi - $6.49/500g

SAUSAGES

Cheapest - Aldi, $2.99 (for 7)

Coles - $4 (for 8)

Woolworths - $5 (for 8)

CORN FLAKES

Cheapeast - Aldi, $2.49/750g

Coles - $1.80/500g

Woolworths - $2/550g

SPAGHETTI (dried pasta)

Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, 65c/500g

Aldi - 89c/500g

COFFEE (instant)

Cheapest - Woolworths $3.20/500g

Coles - $2.90/200g

Aldi - $3.69/100g

Prices as of 16/03/17.