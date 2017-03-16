Gladstone's cheapest supermarkets for essentials revealed

EVERYONE loves a bargain and now we have a shiny new Aldi store, there are three times as many bargains to be had.
So where do you start?
We compared the prices of basic, everyday shopping list items at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi to find the cheapest deals to save you money.
MILK
Cheapest - All the same at $3/3L
BREAD
Cheapest - All the same at 85c for a loaf of white bread
BUTTER
Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, $1.40/500g
Aldi - $2.99/500g
EGGS
Cheapest - Aldi, caged $2.59/dz
Woolworths - caged, $2.80/dz
Coles - $2.90/half dz
FLOUR
Cheapest - All the same, 75c/kg
SUGAR
Cheapest - Aldi, $1.79/2kg
Coles and Woolworths - $1/kg
CHEESE (block)
Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, $3.5/250g
Aldi - $4.29/500g
BANANAS
Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, $1.90/kg
Aldi - $1.99/kg
APPLES
Cheapest - Aldi, $2.69/kg
Woolworths - $1.90/kg
Coles - $3/kg
POTATOES
Cheapest - Aldi, $1.66/kg
Woolworths - $3.50/kg
Coles - $4/kg
ONIONS
Cheapest - Aldi, $1.99/kg
Woolworths - $2.80/kg
Coles - $2.90/kg
FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES
Cheapest - Aldi, $1.59/kg
Woolworths - $1.99/500g
Coles - $2/500g
ICECREAM
Cheapest - Aldi, $2.19/2L
Coles and Woolworths - $2.20/2L
WHOLE CHICKEN (uncooked)
Cheapest - Woolworths, $5.50/1.4kg
Aldi - $5.99/kg
Coles - $7.20/1.8kg
BEEF MINCE
Cheapest - Coles, $4/500g
Woolworths - $5/500g
Aldi - $6.49/500g
SAUSAGES
Cheapest - Aldi, $2.99 (for 7)
Coles - $4 (for 8)
Woolworths - $5 (for 8)
CORN FLAKES
Cheapeast - Aldi, $2.49/750g
Coles - $1.80/500g
Woolworths - $2/550g
SPAGHETTI (dried pasta)
Cheapest - Coles and Woolworths, 65c/500g
Aldi - 89c/500g
COFFEE (instant)
Cheapest - Woolworths $3.20/500g
Coles - $2.90/200g
Aldi - $3.69/100g
Prices as of 16/03/17.