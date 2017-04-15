Cheaper, economical petrol has cars like a 'hairy goat'

THE economically friendly fuel made of sugar cane extracts has caused quite the stir.

Earlier this year, the State Government biofuels mandate was introduced with the launch of biobased ethanol blended petrol.

According to the State Government website, ethanol (E10) is a renewable energy source made from grain and molasses from sugar cane which is then mixed with unleaded petrol to produce E10.

Suitable for cars up to 10-years-old, many older cars may not be able to use the new fuel.

Vintage car enthusiast Kevin Kuhl said his 1969 Holden would not cope with E10.

"It'd run like a hairy goat,” Mr Kuhl said.

"In the war they called that stuff jungle juice.”

Mr Kuhl said although his Subaru Forester could not run on E10 either, it was a move towards the modern world.

"If they improve (E10) it might be okay,” he said.

"Petrol has become expensive, so they've improved it over the years.

"With cars on the latest market, I dare say it would be good.”

According to the State Government website, E10 has been made to meet the Australian fuel quality standards which outline a maximum amount of ethanol that can be blended.

1928 Model A Ford owner Ray McEwen said although E10 "ate” his Toyota ute, he supported it.

"What I've read about it, you shouldn't put (E10) in old cars,” Mr McEwen said.

"But we need a use for cane and that sort of caper, so I support it.

"It'll burn anything ... but if it's cleaner I'm for it.”

The only places in the region you can buy E10. Queensland Government

E10 fuel is available at three locations across the Gladstone region, according to the State Government's website.

Gladstone: United Gladstone, 13 French St

United Gladstone, 13 French St Calliope: Puma Calliope Service Centre, Dawson hwy

Puma Calliope Service Centre, Dawson hwy Tannum Sands: Coles Express, Booth Av,

Biofuels Association of Australia Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton previously told The Observer the biofuels package would provide a major boost for Queenslanders.

"It's too early to say how much demand will increase in the short term, but the early signs are good with service stations preparing for the introduction and great community awareness.”

Figures show that October sales of E10 were up by 11% on the previous month with the RACQ indicating that 35.6 million litres of E10 were sold in October.

Queensland is a major player in the biofuels industry with two large ethanol plants as well as a $16million biofuel pilot project at Yarwun.

The pilot plant is expected to be operational by May.

People can check if their cars are suitable for E10 here.