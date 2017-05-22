VIDEO: Cheap rents and development policy bring in new business

PUMPED: Bargara Concrete Tanks owner Kevin Nicholls (centre) with site supervisor Leo DeGeorge and subcontractor Queensland Protech Services project manager Ossie Salonen at their new home in Gladstone.

BARGARA Concrete Tanks is a business success story for Gladstone.

With rents falling and an opportunity for more work in Gladstone, the Bundaberg-based business snapped up a cheap industrial block on Anson Close for their new home.

Owner Kevin Nicholls said they chose to move to Gladstone as it was more central to their work throughout Queensland.

"We can road train just outside of Biloela whereas from Bundaberg we had to road train three hours just to move any of our gear.

"It's good now that we have sheds to house our gear as it was starting to deteriorate a bit when you leave it out in the weather too much," he said.

Bargara Concrete Tanks moves to Gladstone: Bargara Concrete Tanks has moved their business to Gladstone to take advantage of opportunities here

Mr Nicholls said it took a while to find the right place in the right price bracket but there were some well-priced places in Gladstone now.

Showing how important Gladstone Regional Council's facilitating local development policy is, the company won a second tender to build an emergency sewerage overflow tank because of their local experience.

"This is a saviour for us, things are really tight at the moment," Mr Nicholls said.

Ozzie Salonen, who is the project manager for Queensland Protech Services, a subcontracter with the company, said the decision to move was a strategic one. "Over the next two years council are spending quite a bit of money on infrastructure ... we know that there's more of these tanks coming in the next couple of years," the project manager said.

"A lot of factors played into it, to make the decision easy to make the move."

Mr Nicholls said the advantage his company had was they specialised in this sort of work.

"There's some that do other types of construction and they take this on as a sideline but we specialise in this sort of thing."

At the moment Mr Nicholls has his motorhome in Gladstone.

"But if more work comes our way, if we got another big contract, we would probably buy a house and move up here," he said.

More stories in Better Business, pages 17-18