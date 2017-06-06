Mass sell off of blocks in another failed Gladstone estate

Gladstone Green: 23 lots going up for auction in failed estate development.

THE leftover blocks of land in a failed New Auckland estate will go up for auction this month.

The 23 blocks off Lorikeet Ave for sale were once part of Gladstone Green, a planned 36 home suburb that promised family-friendly living in New Auckland.

The developer behind Gladstone Green, Moreton Bay Developments No 8 Pty Ltd, is in administration and its assets are being handled by a private lender.

There were 13 house and land packages sold, and development started at the estate four years ago.

Gladstone Green: 23 lots going up for auction in failed estate development. Mike Richards GLA060617GREEN

A three bedroom house and land package at Gladstone Green was once advertised for $367,200.

Now two weeks in to the auction campaign Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen said first home buyers and developers had shown interest in the blocks.

The land sizes range from 300sqm to 660, but most are around 450sqm.

Mr Allen said a level 450sqm block of land in Gladstone would fetch around $90,000 in the current property market.

What the 23 blocks sell for under the hammer though, is anyone's guess, Mr Allen said.

"We've had several inquiries by a combination of builders, other developers looking to buy in bulk and some people looking to build their first home," Mr Allen said.

The story is similar to that of the unfinished Brookview Estate, which was a project of the now liquidated Latitude Development Group.

What's leftover of the estimated $90 million estate, 23 residential lots and an additional 123 approved residential lots, is on the market.

Offers for the balance of the development are with the company's creditors.

Mr Allen said the situation at Gladstone Green was "very similar but of a smaller scale".

"We've been instructed to take (all 23 blocks) to auction to test the market for interest," he said.

"One of the best attributes of the sites are that they're flat and ready to build on. Lots of land in Gladstone is quite hilly.

"We're dealing with an extremely motivated seller that wants to sell as many blocks as possible."

The auction is on June 13 at the Grand Hotel.