Cheap imports cutting small businesses grass

AT YOUR SERVICE: Bonnie Paterson, with small motor mechanics Braden Mark and Rhys Delioglanis from the Small Motor Service, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA300418MOW

The rise of the cheap mowing equipment being sold online or from major hardware stores are having an impact on small mowing businesses around the world.

But Maurice Paterson of Small Motor Service Gladstone says that consumers should look beyond the cheap sticker price.

"We are seeing more and more 'grey-imports' coming into the country through eBay or the Big Box Hardware chains where the goods purchased are simply deficient and clearly don't meet any safety or emission standards nominated for the Australian market," he said.

"Ultimately, I recommend buying from a reputable dealer, who source their goods from a nationally recognised corporate brand."

Mr Paterson said the price of buying a cheap import doesn't stack up in the long run.

They sell you the product in a box which isn't fuelled, has no oil in the sump, no safety instructions, no demo or advice on whether you have bought the correct item for your task.

He added that it really is a case of buyer beware.

"They badge up as being cheap but mostly aren't and we beat their regular prices nearly all the time," he said.

"Plus they don't supply advice, servicing, warranty, spare parts and after-sales support and maintenance."

He said the future of the industry is definitely moving toward battery operated devices and has the following warning for buyers.

"The cheap ones are very cheap and nasty, the quality brands are now emerging with domestic and commercial quality machines," he said.

People are time poor and do a lot of research and shopping on line, my advice is to simply contact us before pressing the 'Buy Now' button."

"Chances are we will have something comparable, or better, in stock and provide them with ongoing support, plus they are helping keep local jobs local."

Finally, Mr Paterson's top tip for people still using petrol engine machines.

"Approximately a third of all our workshop jobs are simply a result of machines being stored with fuel in them, or fuel that is stale or more than 6 weeks old," he said.

"Only buy enough fuel to see you through one month."