Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD NEWS: Last week the RACQ reported parts of regional Queensland, including Gladstone, would see falls of 10-20 cents a litre. Photo: Trevor Veale
GOOD NEWS: Last week the RACQ reported parts of regional Queensland, including Gladstone, would see falls of 10-20 cents a litre. Photo: Trevor Veale
News

CHEAP FUEL: Where you can fill up for under $1 a litre

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Apr 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SERVOS in the Gladstone Region are offering unleaded 91 fuel at a bargain 98.9 cents a litre.

According to the RACQ a fair fuel price for Gladstone is 109.1 cents a litre.

Last week the RACQ reported parts of regional Queensland, including Gladstone, would see falls of 10-20 cents a litre even if the global oil price remained stable in coming weeks.

At Boyne Island BP, on Boyne Island Rd, and Caltex, on Malpas St, unleaded 91 fuel is 98.9 cents a litre.

In Gladstone the cheapest fuel on offer is at Metro Petroleum at 109.9 cents a litre while Caltex on Chapple St has the highest price at 143.9 cents a litre.

At Miriam Vale fill up for 103.9 cents a litre at Star Roadhouse on the Bruce Highway.

Meanwhile at Agnes Water get 109.9 cents a litre at Caltex on Captain Cook Dr.

Calliope and Mt Larcom have the cheapest fuel at respective Puma’s at 119.7 cents a litre.

cheap fuel fuel price gladstone fuel
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Latest news, figures on COVID-19 pandemic, and everything you need to know.

        VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        News GLADSTONE is home to a great array of restaurants and if there’s one thing we need...

        DRINK DRIVERS: 2 motorists front Gladstone court

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: 2 motorists front Gladstone court

        News TWO motorists pleaded guilty Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving...

        Job boost for grocery store

        premium_icon Job boost for grocery store

        News Coles Gladstone and Tannum Sands have fast tracked new employees to help locals...