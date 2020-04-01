CHEAP FUEL: Where you can fill up for under $1 a litre

GOOD NEWS: Last week the RACQ reported parts of regional Queensland, including Gladstone, would see falls of 10-20 cents a litre. Photo: Trevor Veale

SERVOS in the Gladstone Region are offering unleaded 91 fuel at a bargain 98.9 cents a litre.

According to the RACQ a fair fuel price for Gladstone is 109.1 cents a litre.

Last week the RACQ reported parts of regional Queensland, including Gladstone, would see falls of 10-20 cents a litre even if the global oil price remained stable in coming weeks.

At Boyne Island BP, on Boyne Island Rd, and Caltex, on Malpas St, unleaded 91 fuel is 98.9 cents a litre.

In Gladstone the cheapest fuel on offer is at Metro Petroleum at 109.9 cents a litre while Caltex on Chapple St has the highest price at 143.9 cents a litre.

At Miriam Vale fill up for 103.9 cents a litre at Star Roadhouse on the Bruce Highway.

Meanwhile at Agnes Water get 109.9 cents a litre at Caltex on Captain Cook Dr.

Calliope and Mt Larcom have the cheapest fuel at respective Puma’s at 119.7 cents a litre.