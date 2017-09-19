CHEAP FUEL: Servo cuts costs by 6 cents per litre in Gladstone

GLADSTONE'S United Petroleum customers will benefit from a dramatic price cut on all E10 fuel, starting today.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt today announced United was reducing its E10 fuel by six cents per litre across Queensland for a limited time.

Today, United offered its customers E10 fuel for 105.9 cents per litre, almost 21 cents per litre under the fair fuel price for the day, according to RACQ.

The servo offering the next-cheapest fuel in the region (between 115.2 and 120.1 cents per litre) was Caltex in South Gladstone.

"United Petroleum already offers discounted regular unleaded fuel prices across Queensland, so this is another welcome business move by this industry disruptor," Mr Pitt said.

The Queensland-only discount price on the biofuel (E10) follows the State Government's biofuels mandate driving the state's move to a clean energy economy.

The mandate, which came into effect in January, required Queensland's fuel industry to meet targets for the sales of bio-based petrol such as E10 and bio-based diesel.

"The biofuels mandate will provide certainty to ensure the biofuels industry can invest, innovate and grow," Mr Pitt said.

"So I'm thrilled to make this announcement with an innovative business that's forcing the fuel industry to stop ripping people off at the bowser.

United Petroleum chief executive officer Gary Brinkworth said the best way they could support the State Government's biofuel mandate was by taking this "direct and decisive action" and encouraging motorists to make the switch.

"Since the E10OK campaign (was launched) earlier this year, there has been some lingering apathy amongst consumers about changing their fuel buying patterns," he said.

"We know that fuel ratings (octane, RON etc.) don't mean much to the average consumer and that whilst 'bio' sounds like something positive it hasn't always been a strong enough motivator in itself.

"We believe that people have been thinking a bit more about E10, and we now want them to try it for themselves".

United is an independent Australian-owned petrol and convenience company.

Gladstone's United Petroleum servo is at 13 French St, South Gladstone and is open until 10pm.