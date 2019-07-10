CHEAP FUEL: How Gladstone's prices at the bowser stack up

Gladstone has been named one of the cheapest places in Queensland for unleaded fuel last month - with an average unleaded price of 134.1 cents per litre.

LOOKING for cheap fuel? You don't have to go far from home to find it.

The border town of Goondiwindi was the only town in the state with a cheaper price - with an average of 130.2 cents per litre.

Brisbane's average unleaded fuel price was 7.8 cents per litre dearer - at 141.9.

Spokesperson Renee Smith said while Gladstone residents had reasons to celebrate, those just up the road in Rockhampton weren't as lucky and were slugged 6cpl more at the bowser.

"In Gladstone retailers raked in an indicative retail margin of 5cpl, but in Rockhampton we saw retailers pocketing more than double that at 10.3cpl, and there's no good reason for the difference," Ms Smith said.

"Unfortunately, what we see in Rockhampton is a lack of competition among servos and that is really frustrating for drivers trying to nab a fair price."

Ms Smith said regardless of the town or city they filled the tank, drivers needed to shop around for the best deal.

"Our message to drivers is simple - only fill up at the servo selling for the lowest price even if there is only a few cents different," she said.

Ms Smith also encouraged drivers to check prices via smartphone apps or websites to find out where the cheapest fuel is.

"Because every little bit of market pressure helps keep prices fair."

As of 9am this morning, these are the cheapest places for unleaded fuel in the Gladstone region:

Caltex Woolworths Gladstone 128.5 - 132 Auckland St, Gladstone

- 132 Auckland St, Gladstone Metro Petroleum Gladstone 128.5 - 78 Toolooa St, Gladstone

78 Toolooa St, Gladstone United South Gladstone 128.5 - 11-13 French St, Gladstone

11-13 French St, Gladstone Caltex South Gladstone 128.9 - 177 Toolooa St, South Gladstone

- 177 Toolooa St, South Gladstone Puma Gladstone Depot 129.7 - 69 Hanson Rd, Gladstone

For the latest unleaded prices, visit the RACQ website.