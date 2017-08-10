Cheap fuel for newest Gladstone servo

PUMPED: Anidas Bhanudas is pumped up about re-opening the Toolooa Street service station.The vintage Slush Puppie machine will be a feature inside.

CHEAP fuel is the promise from the owner of Gladstone's newest petrol station.

Metro Petroleum is opening on Toolooa St where the old Shell service station was.

Co-owner Anidas Bhanu- das said the company was known for its cheap fuel.

"In New South Wales they are always priced the lowest ... and we are planning to do the same thing and keep the prices as low as possible,” Mr Bhanudas said.

He said the previous owners of the service station closed it because the town was quiet.

He hoped his competitive prices would attract people.

It was hoped the service station would begin trading early next week.

Mr Bhanudas said Metro was one of the biggest family retailers.