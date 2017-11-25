Chay Conaglen thanks supporters, says he may be back

DON'T COUNT ME OUT: LNP candidate for Gladstone Chay Conaglen checks the results.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Chay Conaglen says he will wait for every vote to be counted before he concedes defeat to Labor's Glenn Butcher.

The 20-year-old challenger was relaxing with friends and supporters at the Reef Hotel earlier tonight after a 27-day campaign - one he revealed he had had to jump into with only two weeks' notice.

"I think I might have to take a two week sabbatical just to have a rest," he said.

"But it's been an amazing time, it really has. There's a lot of great people in Gladstone, and that's been the biggest thing that I've taken away from (this campaign).

"The experience has been fantastic, learning how to deal with media, interact with people, do press conferences - I've learnt a lot and I'm very grateful for it."

Mr Conaglen said while he didn't go in to the campaign with many expectations, it had been even more intense than he was prepared for.

"But at the same time it was very exhilarating and rewarding," he said.

Chay Conaglen might be back: The LNP's candidate for Gladstone thanks his supporters.

Speaking to The Observer about 8pm, as he sat in third place with about 11 per cent of the vote, the first-time candidate said he wasn't ready to concede.

"I'll wait till every vote is counted," he said.

"It's still early, but whatever the people decide I'm happy with.

"Mr Butcher's a nice guy, but in a democracy you need an alternative and that's what I was here to do.

"I was hoping for over 20 per cent, we'll see if that happens, but it's a tough seat.

"There is a lot of people who have voted for me, and for those people I'm incredibly thankful, that you would give a young person a go, and put me your number one vote. And good on you for doing that."

Mr Conaglen said voters might see him again in the near future.

"I've got three years now to work on it, so we'll see what happens," he said.

"I may be back!"