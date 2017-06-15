Chasing cash for Wi-Fi and technology

FREE Wi-Fi and "smart” lighting could be coming to the Gladstone CBD.

FREE Wi-Fi and "smart” lighting could be coming to the Gladstone CBD.

At Tuesday's committee meeting Gladstone Regional Council decided to apply for funding for both through the Federal Government's Smart Cities and Suburbs Program.

Crs Chris Trevor and Peter Masters sat out of the discussions because of a conflict of interest as they own property in the city centre.

Originally the recommendation was to apply for the Wi-Fi and money to install "smart parking”.

However, this was rejected by the council.

Cr Kahn Goodluck was against the plan for the parking, citing the costs of implementing the plan.

He put forward the motion to apply for the lighting side of the funding.

RELATED |

Facial recognition idea dismissed for CBD

According to the council report, ED Smart Lighting Technology can be retrofitted to existing street lighting, or can replace the existing street light entirely.

"The lights are replaced with LED bulbs, which can reduce the operating electrical costs by 50% and has a longer lifespan than existing street lights, decreasing maintenance requirements,” the report read.

"To further increase electrical savings, a small sensor is attached within the street light.

"During periods of no pedestrian or vehicular movement, the lights are automatically dimmed to a lower brightness (but do not turn off). Once motion is detected within the area, the surrounding streetlights will increase back to the full operating brightness levels.”

The report said if the technology is used effectively, it can save up to 70% of the original electrical costs for street lights.

However, the officer said the Wi-Fi was the crucial component of any smart technology in the CBD.

Other options outlined included smart water metres, an electric car station and smart infrared CCTV.

The lighting proposal is an extension of an existing project currently allocated about $1.2 million in the council's Long Term Financial Plan. If successful in the funding application, the council would pay just 55% of the total project.

The council would be responsible for electrical and maintenance costs, which would be lower than they are now.

The decision still has to be formally adopted at the next council meeting on Tuesday.