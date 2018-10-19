Chased after death: Debt collector's endless calls to widow

'UNFAIR': Kelli Ibbotson is not happy with the toll-road debt-collection process.

PAYING taxes and bills are a fact of life, however, there are some charges that leave us scratching our heads.

But for Kelli Ibbotson from Boyne Island, when debt collectors started calling her for a $37.30 toll road debt from 2009, left in her late husband's name, it left her fuming.

"I started getting all these phone calls, and they weren't leaving messages,” Ms Ibbotson said.

"They basically didn't care who did it, it was in my name and I had to pay it.

However, the aggressive tone of the debt collectors didn't sit well with her.

"They were just so rude on the phone, I would've been happy to pay it,”

The debt brought back hurtful memories of the passing of her husband but Ms Ibbotson said they didn't care.

She attempted to pay the debt in good faith a couple of months ago, to get it out of her hands, but the funds weren't taken from her account, and the phone calls started again.

"Now I've kind of dug my heels in and don't want to pay it now because it's just rude.

"It's only $37.”

Ms Ibbotson said she was never given anything in writing, informing her of the debt.

The Observer followed up with Transurban, the company that operates Brisbane's toll roads, regarding Kelli's debt on Tuesday.

Yesterday, a spokesperson informed The Observer the $37.30 debt has been cleared, and miscommunication was to blame for the incident.

"As soon as we were made aware of the circumstances in this particular case, we worked with the customer to cancel the amounts owing,” a spokesperson said.

Ms Ibbotson was surprised how quickly the debt was resolved as soon as The Observer got involved after many attempts to clear the balance herself.

"I find it frustrating that it took the media to step in for it to be resolved,” she said.

"To be harassed constantly by text and phone calls for a debt of less than $40, incurred nine years ago by my late husband, just makes life that bit harder.

"The lack of compassion was what upset me the most.”

Some of The Observer's Facebook followers told us what small debts they have been chased up for.

One common charge was sent out by Australia Post for oversized letters, to the amount of four cents.

"When we lived in Warwick, my wife posted a letter, which we didn't realise was over size,” David Woodrow said on our Facebook page.

"The post office sent us a bill for 4 cents, which to this day I have never paid.”