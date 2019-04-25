Menu
Jennifer Jean Santo was charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing the man multiple times.
Crime

Man stabbed multiple times lucky to be alive

25th Apr 2019 8:42 AM
A CHARTERS Towers man is lucky to be alive after being stabbed multiple times in the thigh.

Police were called to a disturbance involving numerous people on Bow St, Charters Towers, at 5.50am on Thursday and located the 37-year-old man on Gill St.

Officers provided tactical first aid which may have saved the man's life.

The victim, who was known to his alleged attacker, was transported to hospital and required surgery.

"Their quick actions and timely application of first aid may very well have saved the man's life," Charters Towers officer in charge Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Breitkreuz said.

"They are to be commended for their performance."

Jennifer Jean Santo, 56, was charged with unlawful wounding for allegedly stabbing the man.

Santo was scheduled to appear in court in Townsville yesterday.

Show More
