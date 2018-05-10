Charter fishing 'a way of life' for Gladstone deckhands

WAY OF LIFE: Deckhand Martyn Wayte at the Gladstone Marina, and (inset) missing Sunshine Coast man Jeff Costar with sister Tiana Baxter.

WAY OF LIFE: Deckhand Martyn Wayte at the Gladstone Marina, and (inset) missing Sunshine Coast man Jeff Costar with sister Tiana Baxter. Matt Taylor GLA090518SEA

THE NEWS that 35-year-old deckhand Jeff Costar had gone missing from the Night Crossing on Sunday came as a shock to Gladstone's tight-knit charter community.

About half a dozen boats run similar week-long charter fishing trips to Swain Reefs out of Gladstone.

Deckhand Martyn Wayte was on board one of those boats, the Eastern Voyager, as it made its way back to Gladstone Harbour on Saturday.

He remembers passing the Night Crossing on its way out, less than 24 hours before Mr Costar disappeared

While Mr Wayte did not know Mr Costar personally, he is the same age and does the same job - helping to keep the boats in good shape, and passing on his fishing knowledge to tourists keen to make the most of their week on the reef.

Mr Wayte said nobody knows what happened to Mr Costar that night.

"People can speculate all they want, but until the investigation comes out we don't know... and we still might not after that,” he told The Observer.

"It could have been anyone.

"You start thinking we could have done more, we could have been out there looking as well - but once you're back, there's very little you can do from here, (Swain Reefs) is so far out.”

Jeff Costar (left) with sister Tiana Baxter and brother Steve Costar. Contributed

Mr Wayte agreed with Mr Costar's sister that her brother had landed his "dream job” on the Night Crossing.

"It's a great privilege to work on those boats, and to go where we go... it's something few people get to do.

"I'll never take it for granted.”

While cautious not to speculate on the outcome of any investigation, Mr Wayte said Gladstone's charter boat operators were all highly-respected and known to run safe operations.

"I'd put my life in the hands of any of these skippers any day,” he said.

He said anyone thinking about a charter trip shouldn't hesitate - and he wasn't hesitating about going back.

"It's not a job, it's a way of life.”