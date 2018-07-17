Chart-toppers return to Gladstone with new hits in big tour

REGIONAL TOUR: Gladstone is one of 30 places Brisbane band Sheppard will perform at as part of an upcoming tour.

REGIONAL TOUR: Gladstone is one of 30 places Brisbane band Sheppard will perform at as part of an upcoming tour.

BRISBANE chart-toppers Sheppard will return to Gladstone when they embark on the biggest tour of their career later this year.

The alternative pop outfit announced their 30-show regional, metro and suburban tour yesterday to celebrate their number one album Watching the Sky.

They are expected to play hits from the new album including Hometown, Coming Home and Keep Me Crazy, as well as their multi-platinum smash hits Geronimo and Let Me Down Easy.

"From the moment we got the news that we'd gone number one we started planning how we could have the biggest possible party to say thank you to everyone who has supported us," singer George Sheppard said.

"We'd be nowhere without the support of the fans and this is our opportunity to get out and repay the favour - with many of these communities getting their first ever taste of Sheppard live."

It won't be the first time for Gladstone though. The band performed at the Harvey Road Tavern in early 2014.

All shows will include signings and meet and greets for fans to meet the band in person after each show.

Their Harvey Road Tavern show will be on September 20 from 7.30pm. Tickets will be on sale from Thursday, July 19.