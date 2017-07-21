23°
Charming west Gladstone Queenslander with local history for sale

21st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
BEAUTIFUL: This unique Queenslander at 44 Charles St is for sale in Gladstone.
BEAUTIFUL: This unique Queenslander at 44 Charles St is for sale in Gladstone. One Agency

IF YOU want to invest in local history, this house is for you.

The property was built in 1905 and, according to the current owner, Margie Richards, it was the original farm house for a pioneering family - the Parsloes.

The West Gladstone Queenslander has been renovated since it was built.

It retains the charming features of the original property with modern comforts installed.

It has wide breezy verandahs almost all the way around the house, 10 foot high ceilings and polished timber floors.

Mrs Richards was able to point out features in the area that used to be part of the Parsloe farm.

What was once cattle yards is now the West Gladstone school, what was once a creek is now Charles St and the nearby kindergarten was where the Parsloes had their pig pen.

The asking price is for offers of more than $500,000 for the property at 44 Charles St, West Gladstone.

