Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical director needed

A previous musical production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory featuring Paul Slade Smith as Willy Wonka and cast. Picture: supplied.

The magical world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be brought to life by Gladstone students with their Combined Schools musical performance of the family classic.

Generations of Gladstone region children have grown up delighted by the world of pure imagination Willy Wonka created in his marvellous chocolate factory.

Students from across the region are eager to take to the stage of the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre GECC in the musical production.

But, to ensure the musical is a hit and guarantee plentiful “golden” ticket sales by the audience, the production is looking for a professional director.

Inspired by the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical is set to take the audience on a delicious journey of candy, golden tickets, Oompa-Loompas and snozzberries.

Willy Wonka (Paul Slade Smith) and Charlie (Lachlan Young) with a golden ticket in a previous Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical production. Picture: Sarah Matray

Gladstone Region Councillor Desley O’Grady said if previous Combined Schools Musicals and Community Musicals were any indication, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical was set to be another highly entertaining production.

“The Combined Schools Musical offers an amazing experience for our young residents while helping to showcase the outstanding talents of students across the region,” Councillor O’Grady said.

“We’ve seen some fantastic school-based productions during recent years including The Wizard of Oz in 2020 and Shrek The Musical in 2018.

“Recently, we saw a community-based production of Legally Blonde The Musical take place to rave reviews, so I have no doubt Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical will be just as well received as those musicals.”

Performances of Charlie and the Chocolate Factor The Musical will take place at the GECC from Monday, March 7, until Sunday, March 19, 2022.

To apply for the Director’s position and for ticketing information visit the website.

