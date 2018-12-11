Charity's huge goal for a good cause

BIG HEARTED GOAL: Kaleb Roberts is hoping to sell 100,000 T-shirts in a month to raise money for rural fire brigade units around Central Queensland.

BIG HEARTED GOAL: Kaleb Roberts is hoping to sell 100,000 T-shirts in a month to raise money for rural fire brigade units around Central Queensland.

KALEB Roberts has set himself a huge goal to raise $100,000 for Central Queensland's rural fire brigades by selling T-shirts.

Founder of new charity LitCQ, Mr Roberts has set up a website to sell bags, T-shirts and stubby coolers to help out the rural fire brigades that worked tirelessly to protect people's homes during unprecedented fires throughout Central Queensland.

Shirts have been designed for Deepwater, Gracemere, Rockhampton, Mount Larcom and Gladstone.

"People can order a T-shirt with the name of their local rural brigade on it, at a cost of $39.95,” he said.

"All the proceeds are going directly to the local rural fire brigades.”

To view and order the t-shirts visit the LitCQ website, or find them on Facebook.

Greg Bray