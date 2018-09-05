Menu
PAWS CAUSE: The Boyne Island Bambini Childcare Centre hosted a cupcake fundraiser for RSPCA Gladstone and were able to play with two foster dogs.
News

Charity cupcakes for RSPCA centre

Glen Porteous
by
5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

CHARITY comes in all different shapes and sizes for all creatures great and small.

The Boyne Island Bambini Childcare Centre recently hosted a cupcake fundraiser for the RSPCA and raised $382 for Gladstone's abandoned pooches.

Bambini Centre manager Cheree Hawking said parents and staff looked forward to the fundraiser every year.

"We all loved doing it and have been cooking up cupcakes for the past three years,” Cheree said.

"The staff made all the cupcakes on the weekend to sell to the parents and the community.”

"This has been the best fundraiser yet and some of the cupcakes prepared were really good.”

RSCPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said the day was a great success not just for the animals it supported but the involvement of the students, staff and parents.

"They raise funds every year for us and do such an amazing job,” Nicole said. "We took down a couple of foster dogs to say thank you for what they did and the children get an idea where the money goes.

"Most funds go towards the day to day operation and treatment of the animals.”

