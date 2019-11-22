Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photo for a story on research into a rare genetic disease Ataxia telangiectasia. Young Brady Roebig and his sister suffer from the disease. Pictured Brady with his Mother Krissy.
Photo for a story on research into a rare genetic disease Ataxia telangiectasia. Young Brady Roebig and his sister suffer from the disease. Pictured Brady with his Mother Krissy.
Crime

Charity crusader’s alleged double life as a drug trafficker

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Nov 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dramatic arrest of a Brisbane charity pioneer, turned alleged drug dealer has shocked former friends.

Kristine Eleanor Roebig, 48, of Bald Hills - who was once lauded in state parliament - was arrested this week after a police sting targeting an alleged ice syndicate.

The focus of Operation Broadside, Roebig was described as the alleged "head of the snake" that had been cut off with her arrest.

Police alleged they found an "Aladdin's Cave" of stolen property at her home when it was raided on Tuesday.

Kristine Roebig has been described as a “driving force” in a bid to find a cure for the disease Ataxia-telangiectasia.
Kristine Roebig has been described as a “driving force” in a bid to find a cure for the disease Ataxia-telangiectasia.

Detectives will allege Roebig was exchanging ice for stolen property in a gear for goods scheme connected to the so called Northside Gang.

But a little more than a decade ago Roebig cut a very different figure - a mother crusading for a cure to a very rare disease that afflicted two of her children.

In early 2007 her two youngest were diagnosed with Ataxia-telangiectasia (AT) - a disease described as the worst of cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis combined with a susceptibility to cancer and lung disease.

Extremely rare, incurable and poorly understood Roebig along with husband Sean set up the charity BrashA-T later that year to pioneer a cure.

Before she resigned from the charity in late 2015 Roebig was dogged in her efforts, those who knew her said.

"She was such a driving force behind it all," one person said.

"For eight years she fought for a cure, set up the first clinic in Australia for AT and tirelessly fundraised. She really did amazing stuff for so long".

More Stories

crime drugs kristine eleanor roebig operation broadside

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine marks major milestone at RG Tanna terminal

        premium_icon CQ mine marks major milestone at RG Tanna terminal

        News IN THE early hours of Wednesday the loading of cape-size MV Marijeannie marked a major milestone.

        IN COURT: 7 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 7 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        • 22nd Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        SOLD: Stunning beach-view home makes for big auction

        premium_icon SOLD: Stunning beach-view home makes for big auction

        News AN AUCTION at Tannum Sands last Saturday attracted the most attention LJ Hooker...

        Fishing legend hooked on our region

        premium_icon Fishing legend hooked on our region

        News ROB Paxevanos has fallen for Seventeen Seventy, hook, line and sinker after filming...