Charity car rally ready for outback adventure

MORE than 60 vehicles will cross the starting line for the Road Boss Rally this morning as part of a 10-day charity trip from Gladstone to Tamworth.

The annual event will feature cars and crews from Australia and around the world.

While en route to Tamworth, the drivers and their cars will stop at nine country towns to raise money for national not-for-profit organisation GIVIT.

GIVIT is a national not-for-profit connecting those who have with those who need, in a private and safe way.

Jamie 'Road Boss' Lawson is the event's organiser and said that the 10-day, 5000km outback adventure will see them travelling through some of Australia's most remote and rugged country.

"We're a fun-loving group of very generous and high spirited people, just having fun and raising a lot of money and awareness for our charity GIVIT,” he said.

Last year the group travelled more than double the distance, from Port Macquarie to Perth, Western Australia.

"We have no geographical boundaries and we travel far and wide, but we do focus on areas we want to support,” he said.

"Gladstone has been a great supporter as a community of us and our charity for many years, so bring the event here allows us to give back to the community and say thanks.”

The planned route for this year's rally will see drivers attend the iconic Boulia camel races where the turn-out is said to be thousands.

"The camel races in Bouila will be one of the features of this years rally,” he said.

"We'll bring our 200 people and we'll join in with the three thousand that are already there which will be great.”

While on the road members of the rally, with the help of their charity GIVIT, will help support the communities they encounter.

"Any charity or group that needs a hand and if we believe in it, through GIVIT we can support them,” he said.

"The first stop will be Baralaba.”

Paul Braven