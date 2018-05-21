Charity bowls day set to make a big difference

DV AWARENESS: Kianne and Meta Harris and Tracey Ekeberg with Tak, representing CCRDFV for pets in Crisis, at the 2018 Million Paws Walk, Tannum Sands.

DV AWARENESS: Kianne and Meta Harris and Tracey Ekeberg with Tak, representing CCRDFV for pets in Crisis, at the 2018 Million Paws Walk, Tannum Sands. Matt Taylor GLA200518MPW

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to try your hand at lawn bowls but never had the opportunity, now is the perfect time.

The Alumina Bowls Club at Yaralla will play host to a charity bowls afternoon on May 27, in aid of Gladstone's Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence Inc.

The afternoon of bowls is open to beginners all the way to seasoned pros, with nominations welcome for singles or teams of four.

It's all about raising awareness for domestic and family violence.

Included in the afternoon will be a multi draw raffle, prizes for the winning teams and an afternoon tea.

It is being run as part of the Domestic and Family Violence awareness month activities organised by CCRDFV under the Paint the Town Purple campaign.

Bowlers are being encouraged to wear purple on the day to show their support.

The CCRDFV also lined up alongside fellow dog lovers yesterday to spread their message at the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk.

Pounding the pavement at Tannum Sands, the crew bought along German shepherd Tak, promoting DV Connect's Pets in Crisis.

To nominate for the charity bowls event, contact the Alumina Bowls Club on 0427 278 808.

Nominations for the event close on Monday 21 May.

