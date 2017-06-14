Charity and community volunteer organisation to hold meeting tonight

Crime Stoppers in Gladstone is recruiting volunteers and is holding a meeting tonight.

Crime Stoppers in Gladstone is currently recruiting volunteers to assist with their local operations and is holding a meeting tonight.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation assisting to give the community a voice about criminal and suspicious activity.

All too often the community holds the missing piece of the puzzle relating to a crime and Crime Stoppers is the avenue to report that information.

"Anonymity is the key feature of the Crime Stoppers program” General Manager Jonathon Cowley says.

"For the community to know that we are only interested in the information the community has and not who they are is a message we spread.”

Crime Stoppers has three methods of anonymous contact - by phoning 1800 333 000, reporting online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au or by downloading the mobile app Crime Stoppers Queensland Limited.

"We do not trace or record phone calls and we do not track IP Addresses' Mr Cowley said.

Along with collecting information from the public, Crime Stoppers has 32 Volunteer Area Committees around Queensland who are the tangible link to the community.

Attending local shows, markets and cooking sausages at Bunnings are a regular part of a volunteer's year.

Tonight's meeting is at 5:30pm at the Gladstone Police Station. Anyone over 15 years of age is welcome to attend.

If you would like more information you can call the State Administration office on 1300 309 355.