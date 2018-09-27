Charities ride to help cancer victims

CHARITY SUPPORT: Bike ride organiser Gary Anderson, Robin Berthelsen and Bella Bates with Olivia Hancock nursed by Mick Daly and mum Megan Bale were given the money donation from the charity events.

CHARITY SUPPORT: Bike ride organiser Gary Anderson, Robin Berthelsen and Bella Bates with Olivia Hancock nursed by Mick Daly and mum Megan Bale were given the money donation from the charity events. Mike Richards GLA260918MICK

MONEY raised from Saturday's charity events was recently handed over at Mick Daly's Boxing Gym.

The venue was symbolic given recipients Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock were once fighting for their lives.

Funds from the Motorcycle Fundraising Ride and charity boxing match have given much-needed help to the two little ones.

This week Mick Daly handed over $4500 to their mothers and said he was proud of how Gladstone residents and sponsors had stood up and been counted.

Olivia and Bella are recovering from an aggressive brain cancer and must go to Brisbane for scans and check-ups.

Bella's mum Robin Berthelsen said she was humbled by the generosity shown to her daughter.

"The bike ride and evening was a great success and the interest created by Glenn (Butcher) and Matt (Burnett) doing the boxing was great," Robin said.

"This will help with travel to Brisbane for scans and ongoing appointments."

Megan Bale said she was grateful for the way the community banded together for Olivia.

"It's amazing and I'm a bit overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown to help make life that little bit easier for us," Megan said.

Charity bike ride organiser Gary Anderson has coordinated eight rides so far and said he still got a buzz from helping others.

"It's great to give back to the community and help out others who are worse off than we are," Gary said.

"I've known Mick all my life and we get together to organise these bike rides and support the people who need the help."

Mick had praise for the sponsors of the events.

"The donations to the events were a big help and CQ Tools, Barney Point Butchers, Clinton Bakery and other sponsors all came through to make such a positive impact on these two little girls' lives," Mick said.

"This money raised is for local families in the community."