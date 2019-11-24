Charitable group seeks new members

HELPING HANDS: Mary Cochrane, Shirley Harvey, Kay Drew, Trish Doherty, and Linton Harvey at an Anzac Service Breakfast.

A PROMINENT charitable group is calling for new members in the region.

Boyne Island Lions Club wants to continue its legacy for future generations by having new members join the team.

Secretary Ron Doherty said the club was always looking to expand.

“Our youngest member is in their 40s,” Mr Doherty said.

“It would be nice for younger people to join.”

Within the last 12 months, the club has funded more than $70,000 into projects that help around the region.

Services such as Royal Flying Doctor Service, Tannum Meals on Wheels and Gladstone Literacy are some of the many recipients of the organisation’s supports.

Their latest fundinginvolves supporting the Gladstone Region Co-ordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence program, which aims to educate students about domestic and family violence.

The program, Love Bites,­received $5000 from the Lions Club so it could continue in other schools around the region.

Mr Doherty said it was about making the community a better place.

“We support these events so that our community can come together,” he said.

The club meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the CWA Hall in Steele St at 6.30pm.

“We’ll certainly be happy to talk to anyone who wants to become a Lion,” Mr Doherty said.

“Just come up and we’ll be happy to talk to you.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/boyneislandlions or email them at boyneislandlions@outlook.com.