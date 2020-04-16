Menu
A man surrendered to police after a seven-hour siege in Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Crime

Charges unlikely after seven-hour siege in cul-de-sac

by Grace Mason
16th Apr 2020 8:48 AM
POLICE said it was unlikely charges would be laid against a man after a stand-off that lasted more than seven hours in a Cairns cul-de-sac.

Officers were called to Hyacinth Close in Edmonton about 6am yesterday morning following reports of a disturbance.

It was alleged the 42-year-old man was armed with a large knife in a garage in the residence when police arrived.

Scene of a police siege at Hyacinth Close and Cattleya Close, Edmonton, where an armed man has locked himself in a house. Local resident Tamara Lions was concerned to see the siege taking place near her home. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Specialist officers and negotiators were among a large contingent of emergency services on scene throughout the day, including paramedics and firefighters.

Police were forced to declare a Public Safety Preservation Act, blocking off the street and warning nearby residents to stay in their homes.

A police spokesman said the siege came to an end about 1.13pm when the man surrendered himself.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Scene of a police siege at Hyacinth Close and Cattleya Close, Edmonton, where an armed man locked himself in a house. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
It is understood the man suffered from mental health issues and was receiving medical treatment.

Far North police Chief Supt Brian Huxley said the man was alone in the house at the time.

He said they would investigate the matter but it was unlikely charges would be laid.

The incident came just weeks after another siege where a Mossman man armed with a gun was fatally shot by police in a creek near Yorkeys Knob after a lengthy stand-off.

