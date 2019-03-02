Menu
A woman who stopped coal trains for 19 hours after protesting up a tree near Collinsville, has been charged by police.
A woman who stopped coal trains for 19 hours after protesting up a tree near Collinsville, has been charged by police.
Charges laid for tree protester who stopped coal trains

Georgia Simpson
by
2nd Mar 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM

A CANBERRA woman has been charged with a series of offences after her protest halted trains to Abbot Point for 19 hours yesterday.

It is alleged the 27-year-old woman climbed a tree over the Newlands railway line, 20 minutes outside of Collinsville about 3pm on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at 4.45pm Thursday, where they found the woman 15m up the tree, and attached to the train track with a security rope.

Specialist police officers were called to the scene about midday on Friday, and she was lowered to the ground, then taken into custody.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the woman had three separate charges laid against her.

"She was taken into custody yesterday at midday, and she's been charged with obstruct a railway, disobey direction and obstruct police," the spokesperson said.

The woman was granted bail and given notice to appear in the Bowen magistrates court on April 2.

