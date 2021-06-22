Nicola Teo was set to face trial for crashing into the ex-president of the Comancheros in Sydney's northwest. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Nicola Teo was set to face trial for crashing into the ex-president of the Comancheros in Sydney's northwest. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Prosecutors have withdrawn driving charges against the daughter of prominent Sydney brain surgeon Charlie Teo on the day she was set to face trial.

Nicola Annabel Teo, 26, had pleaded not guilty to serious charges including dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm for a 2019 head-on crash that seriously injured ex-Comancheros president Jock Ross.

On Tuesday, Ms Teo was flanked by her mother and sisters at the Downing Centre District Court, which heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided no further proceedings take place.

There were gasps and tears in the court as Judge Warwick Hunt formally dismissed proceedings.

“Ms Teo, that means there’s nothing that now holds you and you’re free to go and get on with your life,” Judge Hunt said.

Nicola Two (centre), daughter of famous Brain Surgeon, Charlie Teo has had all charges dropped against her. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Ms Teo’s lawyer, Darren Emery. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Outside court Ms Teo and her supporters marched past a flock of waiting news cameras without comment.

Her lawyer Darren Emery said the outcome was a “fair decision” and wished Mr Ross a speedy recovery.

The trial had been set down for Monday but it was held over for one day after the court heard prosecutors were waiting on a psychologist’s report for Ms Teo.

The court had heard the main issue at the predicted week-long trial would be “automatism”, or acting without conscious choice.

“The single issue at trial is that of automatism,” the prosecutor said.



More to come.

Originally published as Charges against Teo’s daughter dropped