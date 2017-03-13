Charged for drug driving... her bike

A magistrate heard Jody Ann-Marie Johnson was on her way to court when she was charged with drug driving a bicycle.

A GLADSTONE woman was shaking and scratching uncontrollably when police found her on the ground of a Central Lane car park, a court has heard.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said witnesses flagged down patrolling police officers on January 9, and pointed out a "flailing" woman.

Mr Reece said police found Jody Ann-Marie Johnson, who said she'd fallen off her bicycle.

He said Johnson was agitated, unsteady on her feet and unable to make eye contact.

An ambulance was called and while paramedics didn't find any injuries, they offered to take Johnson to hospital because of her behaviour.

She declined.

Mr Reece said Johnson told police she'd been drinking the night before but strongly denied using drugs.

He said she had been riding to a court appearance when she fell off her bicycle.

Mr Reece said Johnson wasn't wearing a helmet and told police hers had previously been stolen.

Johnson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving a vehicle other than a motor vehicle while under the influence.

She also pleaded guilty to separate charges of possessing drug utensils and failing to appear in court.

Johnson spent the weekend in custody, after being charged with the drug utensil possession on Friday, March 10.

Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced Johnson to time served with the four days in custody, for the possession charge.

For failing to appear in court and the drug driving she was convicted with no further punishment.