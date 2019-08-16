CHARGED: 15-year-old to face court over property offences

LOOKING: Police are on the hunt for a vehicle operating dangerously on Mackay-Eungella Road.

A 15-YEAR-OLD is facing a range of charges after being arrested at Clinton this morning.

Gladstone Police sergeant Wayne Butcher said the boy was charged with a number of offences including: entering premises and committing an indictable offence, burglary with break-in, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and arson in relation to recent incidents around the Gladstone Region.

The youth is expected to appear before court in a fortnight.

Sgt Butcher said a second juvenile male was pursued on foot by police and the dog squad but escaped.

"All resources will be put into taking him into custody over the weekend," Sgt Butcher said.

He is described as having a slim build with long, dark hair and a tanned appearance.

Anyone with info should call Crime Stoppers 1800333000, Policelink 131444 or Gladstone Police station 4971 3222.