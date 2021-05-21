Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who allegedly threw a punch that killed his brother has had his charge upgraded after appearing in a Sunshine Coast court.
A man who allegedly threw a punch that killed his brother has had his charge upgraded after appearing in a Sunshine Coast court.
Crime

Charge upgraded for family gathering alleged fatal punch

Stuart Cumming
21st May 2021 2:01 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly threw a punch that killed his brother has had his charge upgraded after appearing in a Sunshine Coast court.

Christopher John Adcock, 38, was charged with unlawful striking causing death on Friday when he appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on a video link to prison.

He had previously been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to 31-year-old Darren Adcock over a March 11 incident that happened at a child's birthday party in Landsborough.

Police arrested Christopher in Rockhampton in March 12.

One punch victim Darren Adcock with his partner and children.
One punch victim Darren Adcock with his partner and children.

Darren died in hospital on April 3 after his life support was turned off.

Christopher will face 13 other charges including attempts to kill or injure a police animal, wilful damage, drug possession and weapon possession.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Amanda Brewer said police were preparing a brief of evidence but scientific analysis of Darren's injuries was not yet complete.

"The problem is the medical which is going to take some time," Sergeant Brewer said.

Christopher sat at a desk on screen while details of how his case would proceed were discussed, only moving to roll up his sleeves.

His charge of grievous bodily harm was discontinued.

His matters were adjourned until July 30.

"Thankyou," Christopher said before the video feed to prison was cut.

More Stories

christopher john adcock crime darren adcock domestic violence editors picks unlawful striking causing death
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broncos big names bound for Browne Park

        Premium Content Broncos big names bound for Browne Park

        Sport Milford, Oates set to line up against Capras in Intrust Super Cup clash.

        Man jailed after threatening to take a hostage

        Premium Content Man jailed after threatening to take a hostage

        Crime He also threatened to burn the house down and hang himself.

        Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

        Premium Content Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

        Crime Tiger-lily Bauer was on her way to see her father.

        Press Council Adjudication

        Press Council Adjudication

        News The Press Council has upheld a complaint about an article concerning an incident at...